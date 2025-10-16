Dutch rider breaks Internet with wild bike (and gets DQ’ed again)

Jan-Willem van Schip is no stranger to pushing cycling’s rulebook to the edge, but his latest stunt at the Tour of Holland might be his most viral yet. The 1.94-m Dutchman, famous for his towering frame and ultra-aero riding positions, was disqualified after Stage 1—not for his trademark narrow handlebars, but for a seatpost that reportedly crossed UCI lines.

Jan-Willem van Schip uit NIBC Tour of Holland gezet vanwege ‘fiets die afwijkt van UCI-regels’ Het zou gaan om zijn zadelpen. Zo zag deze er drie weken geleden uit bij Arno Wallaard Memorial pic.twitter.com/iOFOZEri5J — Julian Dubbeld (@Julian_Dubbeld) October 15, 2025

Wild set-up as per usual

According to Wielerflits, van Schip rolled into the stage on a modified setup designed to pull his body further forward, tightening his already radical profile. Photos shared online showed a sharply angled seatpost that appeared to rethink the entire concept of saddle setback. It wasn’t long before the images caught fire online, as you can imagine.

Van Schip, racing for Parkhotel Valkenburg, had only just returned to road competition in September, mixing Dutch kermesses with late-season crit wins. He even lit up Stage 1 with an opportunistic move in the crosswinds. However, afterwards, officials zeroed in on his equipment.

Banned! Jan-Willem Van Schip’s Speeco Breakaway handlebars have been banned after just one day of use in the pro peleton.

What’s next on the banned list? Have the UCI made the right call here? Let us know 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZrTT3HMUmm — GlobalCyclingNetwork (@gcntweet) June 12, 2021

Here’s where it gets unusual: race commissaires on-site did not pull him. Instead, the call came from UCI headquarters in Switzerland. Team manager Paul Tabak told Wielerflits, “His seatpost allegedly does not meet UCI requirements, but he has been riding with one for several years and has documentation that it is permitted.”

It’s not van Schip’s first run-in with the rulebook. His narrow handlebars once sparked similar debates over what “within limits” really means. The team said it was armed with paperwork they say proves the setup was previously approved.

Tabak added, “There’s always trouble about Jan-Willem’s position. Every time, we show the documentation. Hopefully now that will help reverse the decision.”

The team filed a protest, hoping he’d be reinstated before the time trial, but it appears the decision stands. The DQ marks the third time he’s been turfed for a race for similar offences.