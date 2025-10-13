Dutch rider who chased down own teammate at gravel worlds now says she regrets it

Yara Kastelijn has publicly expressed regret after her much-discussed move at the UCI gravel world championships on Saturday. In the finale she helped close down a solo attack by her own teammate, Shirin van Anrooij. Speaking to WielerFlits Kastelijn admitted she misjudged the situation in the final and understands the backlash.

The finale

“I absolutely did not want to ride Shirin into losing,” she said. “So, I just wanted to get the maximum out of my own race.” At the time, Van Anrooij was alone in front and appearing destined for the world title. Then, Kastelijn moved to the head of the chase group and drove the pace. That enabled Lorena Wiebes and Marianne Vos to come back and contest the sprint. Wiebes went on to win gold. Kastelijn finished fourth and Van Anrooij fifth.

In UCI Women Gravel worlds final we got Yara Kastelijn (NED) closing on Shirin van Anrooij (NED) so that Lorena Wiebes (NED) can win the sprint vs Vos (NED) What the hellpic.twitter.com/Tg0ZHu7ndR — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) October 11, 2025

The Dutchwoman now concedes she misunderstood the tactical nuance of a gravel world championship. “Laurens ten Dam, our national coach, had emphasized beforehand that the gravel worlds are not raced with the same mentality as a road European championship. Maybe I interpreted that a bit too literally,” she said. “I learn from moments like this. I have since apologized to Shirin.”

“Misunderstanding”

At the time, Kastelijn believed a podium was still within reach. “Well, I was completely focused on my own race and thought a medal was possible,” she explained, adding she hadn’t realized Silvia Persico was closing from behind. “Only later, when I watched the footage, did I realize it wasn’t the smartest action.”

After the race there was quite a scene. Van Anrooij, emotional at the finish, struggled to hide her disappointment. “So, I think I was strong enough to stay away. And become world champion,” she told WielerFlits. “I believe this was my chance, and it was taken from me.”

The top Canadian in the elite women’s race was national champion Devon Clarke who finished a very solid 23rd.