Dutch superstar Demi Vollering leaves SD Worx for FDJ-Suez

2023 Tour de France champ signs with French squad for two years

October 28, 2024
After four years with powerhouse squad SD Worx-Protime, 2023 Tour de France Femmes champion Demi Vollering will race for FDJ-Suez for the next two seasons, the French outfit revealed on Monday.

Vollering tickles the ivories in the French team’s announcement Tweet.

The 27-year-old Dutch racer is the UCI’s second-ranked rider for 2024, behind SD Worx teammate Lotte Kopecky. In the 2024 Women’s WorldTour Vollering won La Vuelta Femenina, Itzulia Women, Vuelta a Burgos Feminas and the Tour de Suisse. She was runner-up to Katarzyna Niewiadoma in the Tour de France Femmes by four seconds after the most exciting stage of the year up to Alpe d’Huez.

Vollering didn’t wait for Alpe d’Huez, she attacked on the Glandon.

At FDJ-Suez Vollering joins French duo Évita Muzic, fourth in Tour de France Femmes, and Juliette Labous, another 2025 transfer. A couple of the team’s most successful riders are gone, Grace Brown having retired after winning the Paris Olympic Games and Worlds time trials, and Cecilie Ludwig taking off to Canyon/SRAM.