Dutch superstar Demi Vollering leaves SD Worx for FDJ-Suez
2023 Tour de France champ signs with French squad for two years
After four years with powerhouse squad SD Worx-Protime, 2023 Tour de France Femmes champion Demi Vollering will race for FDJ-Suez for the next two seasons, the French outfit revealed on Monday.
Vollering tickles the ivories in the French team’s announcement Tweet.
It all begins with a single note. @demivollering commits with the team until 2026. ✍️✨#DemiVollering #FDJSUEZ #ItAllBegins pic.twitter.com/hnF3AyQQ1h
— FDJ – SUEZ (@FDJ_SUEZ) October 28, 2024
The 27-year-old Dutch racer is the UCI’s second-ranked rider for 2024, behind SD Worx teammate Lotte Kopecky. In the 2024 Women’s WorldTour Vollering won La Vuelta Femenina, Itzulia Women, Vuelta a Burgos Feminas and the Tour de Suisse. She was runner-up to Katarzyna Niewiadoma in the Tour de France Femmes by four seconds after the most exciting stage of the year up to Alpe d’Huez.
At FDJ-Suez Vollering joins French duo Évita Muzic, fourth in Tour de France Femmes, and Juliette Labous, another 2025 transfer. A couple of the team’s most successful riders are gone, Grace Brown having retired after winning the Paris Olympic Games and Worlds time trials, and Cecilie Ludwig taking off to Canyon/SRAM.