Dutch superstar Demi Vollering leaves SD Worx for FDJ-Suez

After four years with powerhouse squad SD Worx-Protime, 2023 Tour de France Femmes champion Demi Vollering will race for FDJ-Suez for the next two seasons, the French outfit revealed on Monday.

Vollering tickles the ivories in the French team’s announcement Tweet.

The 27-year-old Dutch racer is the UCI’s second-ranked rider for 2024, behind SD Worx teammate Lotte Kopecky. In the 2024 Women’s WorldTour Vollering won La Vuelta Femenina, Itzulia Women, Vuelta a Burgos Feminas and the Tour de Suisse. She was runner-up to Katarzyna Niewiadoma in the Tour de France Femmes by four seconds after the most exciting stage of the year up to Alpe d’Huez.

At FDJ-Suez Vollering joins French duo Évita Muzic, fourth in Tour de France Femmes, and Juliette Labous, another 2025 transfer. A couple of the team’s most successful riders are gone, Grace Brown having retired after winning the Paris Olympic Games and Worlds time trials, and Cecilie Ludwig taking off to Canyon/SRAM.