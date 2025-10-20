Dutchman DQ’ed for non-compliant bike speaks out

Jan-Willem van Schip has broken his silence after being disqualified from the Tour of Holland when his bike failed to meet UCI regulations.

The Dutch rider was pulled from the race following the first stage because of a non-compliant seatpost. His team, Parkhotel Valkenburg, argued that his bike was within the rules. Van Schip did not Stage 3–an individual time trial, and the disqualification stood.

The set-up

According to Wielerflits, van Schip rode the stage on a modified setup intended to push his body further forward, exaggerating his already extreme riding position. Photos circulated online showing a sharply angled seatpost. As you can imagine, the images quickly went viral.

The weird thing was the decision didn’t come from the commissaires at the race. Instead, UCI headquarters in Switzerland made the call. Team manager Paul Tabak told Wielerflits, “His seatpost allegedly doesn’t meet UCI requirements, yet he’s been riding with it for several years and has documentation showing it’s allowed.”

On Instagram, Van Schip shared a long, reflective post addressing the setback. He wrote:

“What do we learn from this? That I am grateful to have the chance to try. That it’s exciting to commit to something fully. Being criticised for taking a different path is never fun. Being rejected for chasing your dreams hurts. And when things go wrong, we must accept that we are fallible.”

He also reflected on the differences between competitive cycling and other environments:

“The gap between what cycling demands to perform and what its culture encourages couldn’t be bigger. Now, at university, I’m thriving—people ask questions, show curiosity, and work to improve. That makes me happy.”

Looking ahead, Van Schip hinted at new plans:

“What’s next? Keep trying. Explore gravel racing. Do Unbound. Anyone have a gravel bike or team to offer? I’ll keep supporting myself to keep pushing forward.”