Dylan Bibic got an awesome shout-out in Parliament

Rechie Valdez, the Member of Parliament for Mississauga–Streetsville, let everyone in Ottawa know what most fans of Canadian cycling already do: Dylan Bibic is a champ.

On Thursday, she let her fellow MPs know that Bibic won the scratch race at the track worlds in France. Bibic is from Valdez’s riding.

Sbe also posted on Instagram about the 19-year-old’s incredible ride.

“Today, I rose in the House to congratulate one of Mississauga—Streetsville’s very own! 19 year-old Dylan Bibic travelled to France to compete in the men’s scratch race at the the UCI Track Cycling World Championships and won a gold medal! Congrats on bringing home the gold!”

You can watch Valdez’s shout-out below.