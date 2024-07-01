Dylan Groenewegen has some wild new aero sunglasses

Stage 3 means that for Dylan Groenewegen instead of suffering to get over the hills, he can go for a win. The day’s race is from Piacenza to Turin for a total of 230.8 km. It’s mostly flat, and should be fast and result in a bunch sprint. The sprinter’s teams will be sure to avoid a break staying away as it did on Stage 1 where Romain Bardet and Frank van den Broek of Team dsm-firmenich PostNL managed to outsmart the fastmen.

Marginal gains?

The Jayco AlUla rider who is wearing a brand-new Dutch national champion jersey has a very striking pair of sunglasses today, with an aerodynamic nose piece. “It can’t hurt, every little bit helps,” Groenewegen said to WielerFlits. The Australian is sporting a special new orange and green kit for the Tour. The squad will be doing everything to make sure Groenewegen will be there for the finale.

“We will use almost all the guys we have. Only climbers Simon Yates and Chris Harper will be left to fend for themselves. Luka Mezgec is in front of me, we also have Elmar Reinders, and Luke Durbridge. And Michael Matthews is there to bring us into position,” he explained. “I have a healthy tension. I feel good and have done everything to be good here. The first sprint is always a bit crazy and nervous, but it gets a little less so each week. I feel good and have trained well, so I have confidence and I’m ready for it.”

Lidl-Trek will definitely be thinking the same for its Danish ace, Mads Pedersen. He was shut out of a podium finish when Wout van Aert took the sprint for third.

‘I’m Batman’

As far as the glasses go, results on social media were mixed. Some called it a beak. Some likened it to something Batman would wear. The past few years have seen more and more radical gear in road races–including helmets that look more like they should be worn in a time trial.

If Groenewegen wins with the new sunnies, however, expect to see every weekend warrior you know sporting them on the local club run.