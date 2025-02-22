Dylan Groenewegen out of UAE Tour

Jayco-AlUla’s Dylan Groenewegen will not be racing the final two stages of the UAE Tour. The Dutch sprinter fell hard in the finale of Stage 5. Groenewegen is not the only rider to sustain injuries and withdraw from the race. Despite his fall, he managed to finish, but his team quickly announced that he would be closely monitored by the team doctor, raising significant concerns about his ability to continue in the UAE Tour. Groenewegen confirmed to De Telegraaf that continuing would not be a wise choice. “I feel better than yesterday, but unfortunately, I cannot start due to a concussion.”

Two stages remain

On Saturday, his team posted on X, saying, “As a result of yesterday’s crash at the UAE Tour, the decision was taken by our medical staff that Dylan Groenewegen will not start today’s Stage 6. Get better soon, Dylan!”

Stage 6 is from the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club to Abu Dhabi Breakwater for a total of 165 km. The final and seventh stage is a tough one: Stage 7 (Final) Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium to Jebel Hafeet (176 km), with a brutal summit finish.

World champion Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates currently leads the overall, with one stage win thus far. The last stage certainly suits the world number 1, so it’s his race to lose. You can watch the race on FloBikes.com.