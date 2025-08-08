Dylan van Baarle has a new team for 2026

Dylan van Baarle is switching things up next season. After several years with Team Visma – Lease a Bike, the Dutch rider has signed on with a new team. None other thanSoudal Quick-Step, with a contract through 2027.

At 33, he’s got a solid track record — he won Paris-Roubaix, plus races like Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Dwars door Vlaanderen. He’s also been a steady presence in the Grand Tours, having ridden 16 of them.

He’s a former Dutch champ both on the road and in the time trial. He also came close to winning the worlds in 2021, placing second.

“I’ve followed this team since I was a kid. Especially back when Tom Boonen was around. It feels amazing to finally join them,” he said.

“The Wolfpack’s vibe is really close-knit. I can’t wait to be part of it. My plan is to get back to my best for the Classics. Then help the team fight for wins, support our GC guys in the Grand Tours. And maybe grab a stage or two along the way.”

Soudal Quick-Step’s CEO Jurgen Foré is pretty pumped, too: “Dylan’s a powerhouse, not just in the Classics and time trials but also in Grand Tours. His experience will really help us come crunch time, and we’re happy to have him on board.”

There was quite another notable change to the squad’s line-up announced this week. Double Olympic champion Remco Evenpoel will head to Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe in 2026.