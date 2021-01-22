Early-season European road races getting postponed or cancelled almost daily

The COVID-19 pandemic caused rescheduling chaos in 2020 and it looks to be playing havoc with the early 2021 line up as well, as several races have been postponed or cancelled over the last few days.

Before we even made it into the New Year, late-December saw the Tour of Colombia and Tour of Antalya cancelled, but in the first 21 days of 2021 the Challenge Mallorca, Vuelta a Murcia, Ruta del Sol in Spain, the Volta ao Algarve in Portugal and the Circuit de la Sarthe in France have been cancelled or postponed. The Volta ao Algarve made its announcement on Thursday, with Ruta del Sol and Circuit de la Sarthe following suit on Friday.

The Challenge Mallorca, Ruta del Sol and Volta ao Algarve are all looking to reschedule in May.

At the moment the first two road races in Europe are the Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana on January 24 and the Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise on January 31. Seven WorldTour teams are slated to start in Marseille.

The first WorldTour action is still the UAE Tour, where all the mayhem began last season, from February 21-27, with the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on the 27th.