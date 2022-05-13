Ed Veal and Lowell Taylor fourth at Para World Cup

On Friday, Ed Veal and Lowell Taylor took fourth place in Elzach, Germany, in the 18 km time trial. The course was a hilly ride, and with less than favourable weather conditions. Tristan Angma and Patrick Bos from the Netherlands took the win.

“Lowell and I earned our best international result today!,” Veal tweeted. “One of the best fourths I’ve ever experienced. 18 km hill climb TT in the pouring rain. #400lbsofdude isn’t supposed to go uphill like that!”

The World Cup continues this weekend with the road races.

UCI Para Cycling World Cup time trial

1 15 BANGMA Tristan MB INDIVIDUAL 32:36.51 00:00.00 BOS Patrick NED

2 4 VENGE BALBOA Christian MB SPAIN 34:00.64 01:24.12 MARTIN INFANTE Noel ESP

3 6 MCDONALD Chris MB GREAT BRITAIN 35:10.26 02:33.74 DUGGLEBY Adam GBR

4 2 TAYLOR Lowell MB CANADA 36:01.86 03:25.34 VEAL Ed CAN