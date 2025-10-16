Edmonton’s Coronation Velodrome opens to cycling clubs after two decades in planning

Cyclists in Edmonton are finally getting a chance to ride on the city’s new indoor velodrome, nearly 20 years after plans were first proposed. The Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre has been under construction for three years and will initially welcome cycling clubs to train on its 250-metre track.

An important facility for locals

Alex Ongaro, head coach of the Argyll Velodrome Association and a former Canadian National Team rider, said the facility is unlike any other. “I believe this is the best facility in the U.S. or Canada,” he told CTV News Edmonton. Ongaro, who won silver at the 1986 Commonwealth Games, added that national team riders are already expressing interest in coming to train.

Matthew Everett, general supervisor with facility infrastructure delivery with the City of Edmonton, gives the media a tour of the construction progress at the Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre. #yeg pic.twitter.com/NHgNdbeZ9K — David Bloom (@davidbloomphoto) September 27, 2024

“Up to now, with the outdoor track, there’s been a disconnect where we can only bring them so far with the facilities that we had … now with this velodrome, I think we can get right there … if they want to get to that level,” Ongaro said to CTV.

Developing future champions

Olympian Tara Whitten called riding the track “incredible” and highlighted its importance for developing cycling in Canada. “Now we have three. You can just see the effect that it has on the cycling development in Canada,” she said, noting the facility will help nurture both recreational and elite riders.

The velodrome seats about 200 spectators and is designed for provincial and national events rather than international competition. Former Olympian Tanya Dubnicoff, general manager of the Alberta Velodrome Association, said the $153-million project is a milestone for the local cycling community.

Young cyclist Adam Ritchie said the indoor track will help level the playing field. “This is going to close the difference between me and the other riders that race. It’s going to make a huge difference,” he told CTV.

The Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre is expected to open fully in January, with additional amenities including a running track, fitness centre, bouldering wall, gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms, and indoor play space.

In November 2021, the City of Edmonton approved the $153 million budget. Ground broke for the building in February 2022. Coronation Velodrome now joins two other world-class indoor facilities in Canada: Mattamy Cycling Centre in Milton, Ont. and the new Centre National De Cyclisme De Bromont in Bromont, Que.

When the project was announced, Dub Architects Principal, Michael Dub said, “This building type will be unique in the world, a public place where you can participate in a triathlon on a -30 C winter day next to casual users of the fitness and play spaces. The juxtaposition of recreational activities will be electrifying. We look forward to seeing this new facility in an established part of the city contribute towards the social life of the sport community and surrounding neighbourhoods.”