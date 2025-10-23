Edmonton’s new Coronation velodrome will host its first nationals in 2026

It took 20 years to build the Coronation velodrome in Edmonton but, now that its complete, athletes will only have to wait a few months to race on it. Cycling Canada announced the new Alberta venue will host junior and under-17 track championships in early 2026, adding a bit of diversity to the national track calendar.

Return to Bromont

The national track calendar includes familiar velodromes and events, along with the new Edmonton facility. Vélodrome Sylvan Adams – Centre Multisports Desjardins will host the Bromont UCI C2, Canada’s only international track competition in 2026. Just days later, Canadian titles will be handed out at the same venue for elite, masters and para athletes.

Racing at Bromont UCI C2 takes place from January 6-7, 2026. Canadian track national championships (elite/masters/para) take place January 9-11, 2026.

Coronation Velodrome’s … er… coronation

Then it’s Alberta’s turn. The Coronation Park Sport and Recreation Centre will host junior and u17 track championships from March 27-29. The event will be organized by the Alberta Velodrome Association. With Coronation velodrome just opening, it will be the first national championship to be hosted at Canada’s newest track facility.

The long road to hosting Canadian track championships in Edmonton started 20 years ago. That is when plans for a velodrome at the current location were first proposed. After three years of active construction, the 250-m track is opening to the public.

The Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre is expected to open fully in January, with additional amenities including a running track, fitness centre, bouldering wall, gymnasiums, multi-purpose rooms, and indoor play space.

In November 2021, the City of Edmonton approved the $153 million budget. Ground broke for the building in February 2022. Coronation Velodrome now joins two other world-class indoor facilities in Canada: Mattamy Cycling Centre in Milton, Ont. and the new Centre National De Cyclisme De Bromont in Bromont, Que.

Event details and technical guides for all three races are, or will be available on Cycling Canada’s website.