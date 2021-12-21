EF’s Dan Arroyave hit by driver while on training ride

EF Education-Nippo’s Dan Arroyave was hit by a driver while on a training ride. The incident took place near Llanogrande in the 21-year-old Colombian’s home country.

Pictures show Arroyave sitting on the ground clutching his elbow and with dirt on his shoulder. It is not yet clear the extent of his injuries.

Arroyave’s Cannondale did not fare as well. The frame is snapped in two through the downtube as a result of the crash. There is also a crumpled section of the seat tube.

Arroyave was training with other riders when he was hit. Witnesses say the driver was moving carelessly, according to WielerFlits.nl

The young Colombian, a national under-23 road champion, just finished his first year at the WorldTour. He competed for EF Education-Nippo at the Tour of Poland, Giro di Lombardia and the Benelux Tour.