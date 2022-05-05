Home > News

EF Education-Easypost and Alpecin-Fenix unveil special Giro d’Italia jerseys

105th edition begins in Budapest, Hungary on Friday

Photo by: Photo credit: Alpecin-Fenix
May 4, 2022
Share on SMS

Wednesday was the 2022 Giro d’Italia team presentations in Budapest, Hungary, where the 105th edition starts on Friday. Wednesday also was when EF Education-Easypost and Alpecin-Fenix unveiled their special Giro d’Italia jerseys.

EF Education-Easypost has worn pink kits since 2018, but has changed their uniforms several times for the Giro in order not to clash with the maglia rosa leader’s jersey. For 2022, the squad had gone with a black jersey patterened with blue and pink spatters, and kept the green shorts.

04-05-2022 Presentazione Squadre Giro D’italia 2022; 2022, Ef Education – Easypost; Budapest;

Mathieu van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix went the way of EF Education’s shorts, donning a dark green they’re calling Verde Comodoro, instead of their traditional dark blue.

04-05-2022 Presentazione Squadre Giro D’italia 2022; 2022, Alpecin – Fenix; Van Der Poel, Mathieu; Budapest;

It’s van der Poel’s first Giro d’Italia. In his first Grand Tour last season at the Tour de France he won Stage 2.