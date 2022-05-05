EF Education-Easypost and Alpecin-Fenix unveil special Giro d’Italia jerseys

Wednesday was the 2022 Giro d’Italia team presentations in Budapest, Hungary, where the 105th edition starts on Friday. Wednesday also was when EF Education-Easypost and Alpecin-Fenix unveiled their special Giro d’Italia jerseys.

EF Education-Easypost has worn pink kits since 2018, but has changed their uniforms several times for the Giro in order not to clash with the maglia rosa leader’s jersey. For 2022, the squad had gone with a black jersey patterened with blue and pink spatters, and kept the green shorts.

Any better day than new kit day? 👕 We're ready for #GiroDItalia pic.twitter.com/OYKC9GrxYT — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) May 4, 2022

Mathieu van der Poel’s Alpecin-Fenix went the way of EF Education’s shorts, donning a dark green they’re calling Verde Comodoro, instead of their traditional dark blue.

"I'm happy to be here, I've been looking forward to it! I've always thought the #Giro is one of the coolest races to do. It’s gonna be quite an experience, for sure."

🗨️ @mathieuvdpoel 📸 Mr. Pinko pic.twitter.com/FEBfPPEIFJ — Alpecin-Fenix Cycling Team (@AlpecinFenix) May 4, 2022

It’s van der Poel’s first Giro d’Italia. In his first Grand Tour last season at the Tour de France he won Stage 2.