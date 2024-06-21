EF Education fires Andrea Piccolo amid HGH use allegations
Italian rider had an earlier incident with sleep aid and the squad suspended him
EF Pro Cycling announced today that it has immediately terminated its contract with Italian rider Andrea Piccolo. This decision comes after the 23-year-old has was tied to two incidents with substances, one legal, one not. In a statement on X, his team said they have terminated his contract, effective immediately.
The Italian rode with the Continental team Colpack Ballan, before graduating to the pro ranks with Astana – Premier Tech. He has ridden with Jonathan Vaughters’ team since 2022. Vaughters is a former pro, having ridden for Crédit Agricole and U.S. Postal Service.
Team statement. pic.twitter.com/MSMGxi4TIU
— EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) June 21, 2024