EF-Education reveals 2023 Rapha kit for men’s and women’s team

On Thursday, EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost revealed new kit for the upcoming 2023 season, designed in collaboration with Rapha.

The team just finished its recent training camp in Northern California, where the riders got their new clothes for the season.

Time for a dance party… it’s new kit day 😍🤭😝👯‍♀️💃 What do you all think? Drop a comment below ⬇️💗 📸 @ashleygruber @jeredgruber pic.twitter.com/6QCVxlUqjG — Zoe Backstedt (@Backstedt_Zoe) January 5, 2023

Jerseys, bibs, leg warmers, arm warmers, jackets, helmets, caps, socks…each rider gets a big bag of kit for the long season ahead.

This year’s jersey is pink as per 2023, but it’s a slightly more sleek and cleaner than the “busier” kit of 2022, along with black bibs.

The men’s and women’s EF 2023 kits will be available for purchase later in 2023 on rapha.cc

There are three Canadians on the women’s team: Alison Jackson, Magdeline Vallieres, and Sara Poidevin.