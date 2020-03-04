EF Pro Cycling asks to miss Strade-Bianche, Milan-San Remo and Tirreno-Adriatico due to coronavirus concerns

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that American WorldTour squad EF Pro Cycling has asked the UCI and RCS Sport race organizers if the team can miss this weekend’s Strade Bianche, along with this month’s first Monument Milan-San Remo and stage race Tirreno-Adriatico without penalties to minimize the dangers of anyone contracting coronavirus in European hot spot Italy. The U.S.A.’s Centers for Disease Control is urging Americans to avoid all non-essential travel to Italy. EF Pro Cycling was the only WorldTour squad not racing the UAE Tour when the final two stages were cancelled on February 27 because of two coronavirus positives in an Abu Dhabi hotel where teams were staying.

One interesting part of the EF request is how one could see team principal Jonathan Vaughters educated in real time on Twitter after tweeting positively on Monday about the three races not being cancelled.

Very happy to see this. Getting on with business as usual. Accepting risk is part of living. Accepting and embracing risk is a really big part of cycling and professional cycling. So, let’s get on with it and race some bikes! #exploretheworld #chickenlittleneedsprozac https://t.co/XsFneVcl6i — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) March 2, 2020

There was a bit of a social media pile-on with Vaughters conceding he may have typed something hastily. He posted a photo of him with his foot (presumably) in his mouth.

In this day of people doubling down, it was refreshing to see Vaughters change course and eventually “do a 180” on the topic.

Btw. Yes, 180 degrees on my part. I listened. And learned. This isn’t about panic. This is about helping local medical efforts to slow spread. So they can keep up with demand. It’s not being afraid. It’s being responsible. https://t.co/KkFjEN3qji — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) March 3, 2020

Canadian Alex Cataford of Israel Start-Up Nation spoke with CCM on February 28 when all the UAE Tour teams were still quarantined to be tested for the virus. As of Tuesday, March 3, only four teams remained in the UAE: Gazprom, Groupama-FDJ and Cofidis, with race runner-up Tadej Pogacar’s UAE-Emirates outfit voluntarily on lockdown despite being cleared to leave. The country’s health ministry says there are new cases of positives surrounding the race involving two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian.

Like many things, the 2020 race calendar–and the athletes riding the events–is up in the air as the world reacts to the outbreak.