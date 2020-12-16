EF Pro Cycling is now EF Education-Nippo

Jonathan Vaughter’s team has changed its name again. After racing 2019 as EF Education First, the Pink Armada was EF Pro Cycling this season. But on Wednesday, the team announced that it was taken on a new title sponsor and will be known as EF Education Nippo. Nippo has signed on for four seasons.

EF Pro Cycling is thrilled to welcome Japanese construction and asphalt company NIPPO CORPORATION as our co-title partner for 2021. The team will race, ride, and explore as EF Education-NIPPO starting Jan. 1. And we can’t wait! 🌏🇯🇵🚲 pic.twitter.com/JO3Wo4DlhI — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) December 16, 2020

Nippo, a Japanese construction firm, lays tarmac for roads, airports, race tracks and velodromes. This year it was one of the title sponsors of Nippo Delko One Provence, a French ProTeam squad. From 2011 until last season, it was one of the title sponsors of an Italian Pro Continental team that folded with the final moniker Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane.

Hiroshi Daimon, director of sport for Nippo Corporation, said, “It is the first time for Nippo Corporation to participate in the WorldTour, and we are thrilled and excited. It’s a new adventure for us. We are excited to contribute as much as possible to furthering the success of the EF Pro Cycling team across the world.”

EF Education-Nippo will have three members of 2019’s Nippo Delko One Provence in its ranks next year as Fumiyuki Beppo, Hideko Natane and Julien El Fares join the team. Will Barta and Michael Valgren come on board too.

In a press release, Vaughters said, “Our team comes from far and wide, and the same is true for our partner family. There is a freedom and freshness on our roster and in our thinking between our partners since we all come from so many different places in the world. I’m very proud of that fact.”

Several team members have moved on for 2020. Most notably, Canadian Michael Woods has joined Chris Froome at Israel Start-up Nation, Dani Martinez switched to Ineos and Simon Clarke moved to Qhubeka-ASSOS.