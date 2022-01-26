Egan Bernal conscious, able to move arms and legs

Two days after Egan Bernal’s terrible collision with the back of a parked bus in Colombia, the 2020 Tour de France champion and current Giro d’Italia titlist is conscious and able to move his arms and legs after multiple surgeries on Monday night.

The Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogotá released a statement from the hospital’s general director Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez that doctors had removed the tube in Egan’s throat that helped Egan breath during surgery on his spine and broken right femur. In general Bernal has responded excellently to the treatment of his spine, femur, right patella, ribs and punctured lungs.

Comunicado 5 versión en inglés. Clínica Universidad de La Sabana is permitted to report on the state of health of Egan Bernal, who has been assessed in an interdisciplinary manner by our specialists. We will be very attentive to inform you about his evolution. pic.twitter.com/Dlw2RgvMgz — Clínica Unisabana (@ClinicaUsabana) January 26, 2022

Video comunicado informativo académico con explicación del Director General de la Clínica Universidad de La Sabana, Dr. Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez. pic.twitter.com/KVXXueV5Vp — Clínica Unisabana (@ClinicaUsabana) January 25, 2022

Dr. Ortiz said that Bernal seemed happy and interacted with his family.

On Tuesday and Wednesday well-wishers continued to send their support to the 25-year-old Grand Tour ace.