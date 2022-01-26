Home > News

Egan Bernal conscious, able to move arms and legs

Ineos Grenadiers ace breathing on his own, still in ICU

Photo by: Sirotti
January 26, 2022
Two days after Egan Bernal’s terrible collision with the back of a parked bus in Colombia, the 2020 Tour de France champion and current Giro d’Italia titlist is conscious and able to move his arms and legs after multiple surgeries on Monday night.

The Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogotá released a statement from the hospital’s general director Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez that doctors had removed the tube in Egan’s throat that helped Egan breath during surgery on his spine and broken right femur. In general Bernal has responded excellently to the treatment of his spine, femur, right patella, ribs and punctured lungs.

Dr. Ortiz said that Bernal seemed happy and interacted with his family.

On Tuesday and Wednesday well-wishers continued to send their support to the 25-year-old Grand Tour ace.