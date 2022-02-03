Egan Bernal has further spinal surgery “with excellent clinical results”

Egan Bernal has undergone further spinal surgery, said the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogotá on Thursday. Bernal remains in intensive care 10 days since he crashed his time trial bike into the back of a bus while training.

The hospital released a statement that said, “The patient is already recovering. The objectives of biomechanical stability of the cervical spine were achieved with excellent clinical results, without complications during surgery. We continue to monitor his postoperative course, working to achieve the best clinical results and a speedy recovery.”

In the crash, the Ineos Grenadiers rider fractured his kneecap, femur, vertebrae and some of his ribs, as well as suffering a punctured lung and chest trauma. He has had seven surgeries to address these extensive injuries.

On Wednesday the current Giro d’Italia champion posted a picture of himself recovering and looking optimistic on Instagram.

The 25 year old was originally scheduled to start his season this week at the three-stage Tour de la Provence in France. Double world champion Julian Alaphilippe is beginning his 2022 season in the race.