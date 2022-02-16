Egan Bernal is already starting his rehabilitation program

They say nothing can keep a champion down, and former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal is proving just that.

After Egan Bernal’s terrible collision with the back of a parked bus in Colombia, the 2020 TdF champion and current Giro d’Italia titlist finally showed some improvements, gaining consciousness and being able to move his arms and legs after multiple surgeries on Monday night.

The Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogotá released a statement from the hospital’s general director Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez that doctors had removed the tube in Egan’s throat that helped Egan breath during surgery on his spine and broken right femur. In general Bernal has responded excellently to the treatment of his spine, femur, right patella, ribs and punctured lungs.

On Friday, the Colombian thanked the hospital and his family. He tweeted that “Having had a 95 per cent chance of becoming a paraplegic and nearly losing my life doing what I love to do most. Today I want to thank God, all the specialists for doing the impossible, my family and all of you.”

The good news is, even though the no one knows how long the comeback trail will be, Bernal is on it.