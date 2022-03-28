Egan Bernal is riding again and couldn’t be happier

In January, Egan Bernal collided with a bus while on a training ride that left him in critical condition in the ICU. Bernal suffered 20 different fractures in the life-threatening collision in his native Colombia. The crash took place when Bernal rode into the bus riding over 60 km/h on his time trial bike. In the days that followed, the Colombian underwent a series of emergency surgeries, amid concerns that he might not even be able to walk, let alone ride.

In the last two months, Bernal has been making steady progress, much to the joy of the cycling world. In February, Bernal got on a indoor recumbent bicycle and slowly began training again, but it was still unclear when or if he’d be able to ride an upright bike outside.

On Sunday, he posted a photo of him riding outside, with a huge smile on his face.

“The happiest day of my life,” Bernal posted on Instagram. “After two months and twenty broken bones, here I am, and I want more!”

2do día en bici ✔️

O yo no perdí tanto nivel o ellos no han mejorado nada 🤨🤪 pic.twitter.com/0XI67rFjKr — Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) March 28, 2022

The Ineos rider was riding with his brother Ronald, as well as his teammate Brandon Rivera. Rivera was also on the mend, having broken his elbow and dislocated his AC joint around the same time of Bernal’s crash.