Egan Bernal is riding again (inside) but there is no timeline for his return

According to his team, INEOS Grenadiers, Egan Bernal is “making great progress” in his recovery from his injuries but it’s still too early to predict his return to racing.

After the Colombian’s terrible collision with the back of a parked bus, the 2019 TdF champion and current Giro d’Italia titlist slowly showed some improvements, gaining consciousness and being able to move his arms and legs after multiple surgeries. Bernal suffered 20 different fractures in the life-threatening collision in his native Colombia while training in January.

From 👌 to 🤘 We’re glad to see @Eganbernal in good spirits ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LZgvlAjXP4 — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) February 3, 2022

He was recently released from the ICU and has been recuperating at home. Following his return home, he posted videos of his rehabilitation using some arm weights.

On Thursday, he posted a video on Instagram riding a recumbent bike, doing a slow spin. “Never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something,” was his caption below.

After the crash, The Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogotá released a statement from the hospital’s general director Juan Guillermo Ortiz Martínez that doctors had removed the tube in Egan’s throat that helped Egan breathe during surgery on his spine and broken right femur. In general Bernal responded excellently to the treatment of his spine, femur, right patella, ribs and punctured lungs.

“Egan is making great progress at home and working with a local rehab clinic where his recovery is going well,” his team said in a statement. “At present our medical staff have not set a definitive timeline for when we should expect to see him back on his bike.”

The team concluded by saying that for the time being he will remain in Colombia until his progression has reached a satisfactory level for him to return to his European base.