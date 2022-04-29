Egan Bernal might be racing again by the end of May

According to the Egan Bernal’s doctors, he might be able to race again by the end of May.

In January, Egan Bernal collided with a bus while on a training ride that left him in critical condition in the ICU. Bernal suffered 20 different fractures in the life-threatening collision in his native Colombia. The crash took place when Bernal rode into the bus riding over 60 km/h on his time trial bike. In the days that followed, the Colombian underwent a series of emergency surgeries, amid concerns that he might not even be able to walk, let alone ride.

In February and March, Bernal has been making steady progress, much to the joy of the cycling world. In February, Bernal got on a indoor recumbent bicycle and slowly began training again, but it was still unclear when or if he’d be able to ride an upright bike outside.

By the end of March, he finally rode outside again, calling it “the happiest day of my life.”

Now, it seems, the former Tour de France champion may be able to race again, which would cap an incredible recovery from such an awful accident.

Gustavo Urzia, a doctor who treated Bernal, spoke at a medical conference according to Caracol Radio.

“The first news that I can give you today is that we did the control tomographies of Egan’s spine and I want to tell you that the odontoid fracture is fully consolidated. He is cured,” he said. “Furthermore all the rib fractures are healed, from day 120 of the accident, I think Egan can stand on the pedals again and will be able to compete again in shape. His coaches will give the go-ahead.”