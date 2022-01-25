Egan Bernal remains in ICU

Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was in intensive care after overnight surgery on his spine after a serious collision with a bus when training in Colombia.

😨 Egan Bernal 🇨🇴 ACABA de sufrir un accidente mientras entrenaba en Colombia. 😥 Aun no hay mucha información, en cuanto sepa todo, os informo bien. 😃 La buena noticia: está fuera de peligro. pic.twitter.com/eztiUaXkIu — Diego Vos ~ Ciclismo (@diegovos_) January 24, 2022

The 25-year-old Bernal had several rounds of surgery after the crash. Doctors spent the night fractures on both his leg and kneecap, followed by further surgery to fix a dislocated fracture in his spine.

Bernal also suffered a collapsed lung.