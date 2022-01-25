Home > News

Egan Bernal remains in ICU

Colombian underwent several surgeries overnight

January 25, 2022
Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was in intensive care after overnight surgery on his spine after a serious collision with a bus when training in Colombia.

The 25-year-old Bernal had several rounds of surgery after the crash. Doctors spent the night fractures on both his leg and kneecap, followed by further surgery to fix a dislocated fracture in his spine.

Bernal also suffered a collapsed lung.