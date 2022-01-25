Egan Bernal remains in ICU
Colombian underwent several surgeries overnight
Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal was in intensive care after overnight surgery on his spine after a serious collision with a bus when training in Colombia.
😨 Egan Bernal 🇨🇴 ACABA de sufrir un accidente mientras entrenaba en Colombia.
😥 Aun no hay mucha información, en cuanto sepa todo, os informo bien.
😃 La buena noticia: está fuera de peligro. pic.twitter.com/eztiUaXkIu
— Diego Vos ~ Ciclismo (@diegovos_) January 24, 2022
The 25-year-old Bernal had several rounds of surgery after the crash. Doctors spent the night fractures on both his leg and kneecap, followed by further surgery to fix a dislocated fracture in his spine.
Bernal also suffered a collapsed lung.
Spinal surgery for Egan Bernal successful. They stabilised the spine and preserved functionality pic.twitter.com/byyNZMumc5
— José Been (@TourDeJose) January 25, 2022