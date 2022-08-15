Home > News

Egan Bernal’s miraculous recovery continues: he’s racing in The Tour of Denmark

The Colombian said the last eight months have been very difficutl

August 15, 2022
Share on SMS

Former Tour de France champ Egan Bernal will return to racing at the Tour of Denmark on Tuesday, almost eight months following his horrific crash in Colombia. The INEOS-Grenaders rider hit a paked bus when training at 60 km/h and suffered 20 fractures, in his spine, femur and kneecap. There was even a time when doctors feared he may not be able to walk again.

Egan Bernal is back on a bike showing incredible recovery

“After the crash January this has been the moment I’ve been waiting for, to race with my teammates again,” Bernal said. “I can’t emphasize enough how hard the last eight months have been for me, both physically and mentally. That day, and the journey that I have been on since will be a part of me forever, it’s something you never forget.”

He thanked his family, his girlfriend, his team and fans. “As humans we really rely on each other in our times of need, and this year has been a time of need for me, I can’t thank everyone who has been there for me enough.”

The Tour of Demmark begins on Tuesday in Allerød.