Egan Bernal’s miraculous recovery continues: he’s racing in The Tour of Denmark

Former Tour de France champ Egan Bernal will return to racing at the Tour of Denmark on Tuesday, almost eight months following his horrific crash in Colombia. The INEOS-Grenaders rider hit a paked bus when training at 60 km/h and suffered 20 fractures, in his spine, femur and kneecap. There was even a time when doctors feared he may not be able to walk again.

“After the crash January this has been the moment I’ve been waiting for, to race with my teammates again,” Bernal said. “I can’t emphasize enough how hard the last eight months have been for me, both physically and mentally. That day, and the journey that I have been on since will be a part of me forever, it’s something you never forget.”

Lo duro no fue estrellarme contra un bus a más de 60 km/h, lo duro fue el levantarme, aceptar lo sucedido, empezar de cero y estar de vuelta con la cabeza en alto. Mañana vuelvo a competir después de 1 año. Tour Of Denmark here we go 🧑🏽‍🦽 Pdta. Yerba mala nunca muere 😉 pic.twitter.com/XRm3Au7KgW — Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) August 15, 2022

He thanked his family, his girlfriend, his team and fans. “As humans we really rely on each other in our times of need, and this year has been a time of need for me, I can’t thank everyone who has been there for me enough.”

The Tour of Demmark begins on Tuesday in Allerød.