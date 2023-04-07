Eight Canadians scheduled to start Paris-Roubaix

When the 120th edition of Paris-Roubaix rolls out this weekend, Canadian fans will have more home-grown riders to cheer for than ever. Eight Canucks are on the start list across Saturday’s Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Sunday’s men’s race.

On the men’s side, Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech) will look to repeat some of the magic of his sensational 2021 Paris-Roubaix. He’ll be joined by Israel-Premier Tech teammate, Derek Gee and Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

For the Paris-Roubaix Femmes, the third edition of the women’s race, five Canadians are scheduled to start on Saturday. That includes Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Cofidis Women’s Team) and an EF Education-TIBCO-SVB duo of Alison Jackson and Sara Poidevin. Maggie Coles-Lyster (Zaaf) will get to ride the real deal after years of racing, and winning, Jeremy’s Roubaix in Pitt Meadows, B.C. Finally, Simone Boilard will race with the otherwise all-French St. Michel-Mavic-Auber 93 team.

Canadians can watch Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday, April 8 and Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, April 9, live on FloBikes.

2023 Paris-Roubaix and Paris-Roubaix Femmes: Canadians

Guillaume Boivin (Israel-Premier Tech)

Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech)

Nickolas Zukowsky (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Cofidis Women’s Team)

Alison Jackson (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB)

Sara Poidevin (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB)

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Zaaf)

Simone Boilard (St.Michel-Mavic-Auber 93)