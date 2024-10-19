Eli Iserbyt suspended by UCI

According to a statement from his team, Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal, Eli Iserbyt will not compete in Essen and Ruddervoorde this weekend. He will also be sidelined in Heerderstrand, Netherlands. The UCI has suspended the rider for three races following his incident in the opening Exact Cross event in Beringen.

During race, Iserbyt was taken out of the race after he and Ryan Kamp collided and crash. Then, he stomped on Ryan Kamp’s wheel in anger. This incident resulted in a fine of 100 Swiss francs for Iserbyt after the race.

Iserbyt apologized to Kamp after the event, but the UCI has since announced an additional sanction. As a result, he will miss three races, including the Exact Cross in Essen, the Telenet Superprestige in Ruddervoorde, and the event in Heerderstrand, Netherlands. He will also face an extra fine of 2,500 Swiss francs.

Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal manager Jurgen Mettepenningen expressed disappointment regarding the additional punishment. “Eli has already publicly apologized, as well as to Kamp himself,” he stated. “I had hoped that his penalty, which included disqualification and a fine, would be sufficient. This additional sanction will impact the Superprestige standings. Furthermore, Eli will lose start fees, and this is unfortunate for the organizers of these three races. The UCI could have handled this differently.”

Eli Iserbyt is expected to return to competition in Overijse.