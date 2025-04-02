Elisa Longo Borghini dominates at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Elisa Longo Borghini won an impressive Dwars door Vlaanderen with a solo effort in Waregem, finishing 30 seconds ahead of Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Balsamo.

The 128.5 km-race saw few major attacks early on, with a break led by Marlen Reusser forming after 70 km.

👏Elisa Longo Borghini wint indrukwekkend in Waregem ! 🚴‍♀️🇮🇹 De Italiaanse renster zet een geweldige prestatie neer in Dwars door Vlaanderen, Lotte Kopecky eindigde als tweede 🏆#Cycling_ProximusPresents #DwarsdoorVlanderen #ElisaLongoBorghini pic.twitter.com/gxswnMdgfm — Pickx Sports (@PickxSports) April 2, 2025

Longo Borghini attacked late, holding off a fast-closing Puck Pieterse on the Nokereberg to secure victory. Kopecky, initially struggling, rebounded to take second in a sprint.

There were several Canadians in the race, with Mara Roldan (Team Picnic PostNL) in 25th. Simone Boilard (Uno-X Mobility) was 45th, Adèle Normand (St Michel – Preference Home – Auber93 WE) was 75th, and Florence Normand (Winspace Orange Seal) DNFed.

The next big race for the women is Ronde van Vlaanderen on Sunday.

You can watch it on FloBikes.com