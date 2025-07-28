Elisa Longo Borghini out of Tour de France Femmes with illness

Not the news cycling fans want to see. Elisa Longo Borghini has pulled out of the Tour de France Femmes, her UAE Team ADQ confirmed Monday morning. The Italian national champion had struggled through the first two stages and will not take the start of Stage 3 in La Gacilly due to illness.

“Unfortunately, Elisa Longo Borghini won’t start today due to a gastrointestinal infection,” the team posted on X. “After fighting through the first two stages, her condition worsened. Together with the team, she made the difficult decision to withdraw.”

Longo Borghini had come to the Tour chasing stage wins or yellow, after claiming overall victory at the Giro d’Italia Donne earlier this month. The opening two stages in Brittany suited her aggressive style, but she finished well off the pace in both.

Her withdrawal comes one day after Swiss star Marlen Reusser also exited due to health issues.

The race carries on, with Stage 3 set for a sprint showdown in Angers. AG Insurance–Soudal’s Kim Le Court wears yellow, the first African to ever lead the Tour de France Femmes. There are five Canadians racing this year, with three of them making their Tour debut.