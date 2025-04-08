Elisa Longo Borghini pulls out of Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Cycling is very much a sport of highs and lows. Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) has had a strong start to the 2025 season but won’t be on the start line of Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday. She crashed hard at the Ronde van Vlaanderen and was sent to hospital.

Medical update about Longo Borghini

“Positive news from the Ghent University Hospital, where Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) had been admitted and kept under observation since last night following the heavy crash she suffered during the Ronde van Vlaanderen,” the statement read. “Elisa Longo Borghini was discharged from the hospital Monday afternoon. Her condition is stable, although the concussion she sustained will now require several days of rest, and in a few days she will be able to return home to Italy.”

Her team confirmed that doctors have prescribed a week of complete rest. “After seven days, she will be able to gradually resume training. Her progress will be closely monitored. This allows for clearer assessments regarding her recovery timeline and return to racing,” it continued. “For now, we can only wish Elisa a peaceful recovery. And thank everyone for the support and affection shown to our champion.”

Great start to the season

The Italian has racked up some solid results in 2025. She won Dwars door Vlaanderen, as well as the UAE Tour. She’s a two-time winner of Flanders and looked poised for another big result at De Ronde before crashing with Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), Quebec’s Simone Boilard (Uno-X Mobility), and Martina Alzini (Cofidis).

Paris-Roubaix Femmes is set for Saturday, with coverage beginning on FloBikes.com at 8:40 a.m. EDT.

