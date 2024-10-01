Elisa Longo Borghini signs with UAE-Team ADQ for three years

Just three days after finishing third at the Zürich Worlds, Italian Elisa Longo Borghini signed a three-year contract with UAE-Team ADQ, the team announced on Tuesday. Longo Borghini leaves Lidl-Trek after six seasons. She’s currently third in the WorldTour rankings behind Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering.

We are delighted to announce that Italian cycling superstar @ElisaLongoB will race for UAE Team ADQ in 2025 after signing a 3-year contract with the Women’s WorldTour team

Longo Borghini will be UAE-ADQ’s main star, leaving a team packed with them and can boast four of the UCI’s top-15 WorldTour riders. In fact, UCI 22nd ranked Niamh Fisher-Black, 27th ranked Riejanne Markus (winner of the Tour de Romandie’s final stage on September 8), 37th ranked Anna Henderson and Emma Norsgaard are joining the Holmgren sisters at Lidl-Trek for 2025. Both squads are WorldTeam outfits.

This season Longo Borghini took the Giro d’Italia Women title over Kopecky and won the Tour of Flanders and De Brabantse Pijl. In 2022 she was victorious in Paris-Roubaix.

Longo-Borghini currently doesn’t have any scheduled races for the rest of the season. The Women’s WorldTour has three rounds left, two of which are in China.