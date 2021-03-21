Elisa Longo Borghini solos to second career Trofeo Alfredo Binda victory

Elisa Longo Borghini earned her second Trofeo Alfredo Binda trophy in Sunday’s second round of the Women’s WorldTour, after having been runner-up in the first round won by Chantal van den Broeck-Blaak of SD Worx. Longo Borghini attacked on the third of four finishing circuits and soloed to victory. Alison Jackson, now with Liv Racing after a season with Sunweb, was top Canadian in 38th.

The Course

The 141-km route started with a 27-km circuit on which the field was introduced to the Orino climb, then a 44.4-km lap beginning with the Casale climb, before four 17.6-km finishing circuits containing both Orino and Casale.

There were several attacks in the early stages of the race but no one could get clear for long. The Casale climb on the long lap whittled down the pack.

The peloton is still altogether when they're doing the first of the 4 short laps #TrBinda #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/mcOTZmjx9Z — Trofeo Binda (@TrofeoBinda) March 21, 2021

The Final Four Circuits

Soon after a failed attempt to bounce by Liv Racing’s Jeanne Korevaar, Tatiana Guderzo (Alé BTC Ljubljana) and Korevaar’s teammate Pauliena Rooijakkers got loose on Lap 1 and led by 30 seconds at its end.

A bridging move from Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) on Lap 2‘s Orino climb created a trio up front. Audrey Cordon-Ragot of Trek-Segafredo bolstered the move further but the quartet couldn’t survive until the end of the circuit.

Canada’s Alison Jackson of Liv was one of the riders in the next, short-lived move that formed over the finish line going into Lap 3. Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM) lit out solo after the catch, but Trek-Segafredo worked to bring her back and launch Longo Borghini on the Orino. Reigning champ Marianne Vos–last year’s edition was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic–led a five-rider chase.

When she heard the bell, Longo Borghini had 15 seconds over the Vos chase, which in turn had a 17-second lead over the next group. On the final lap, the Italian increased her lead. Only the Vos chase could stop her from winning the race.

In the podium scrap, Vos outkicked the others for the runner-up spot.

Longo Borghini’s first Trofeo Alfredo Binda victory came in 2013. Sunday’s triumph is Trek-Segafredo’s second big result of the season, Ellen van Dijk having won the time trial and overall GC of the Healthy Aging Tour. On Saturday, Jasper Stuyven of the men’s side took Milan-San Remo.

The next round of the Women’s WorldTour is Thursday’s Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne.

2021 Trofeo Alfedo Binda

1) Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) 3:43:29

2) Marianne Vos (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) +1:42

3) Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark/FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) s.t.

38) Alison Jackson (Canada/Liv Racing) +5:17

52) Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada/SD Worx) +5:26