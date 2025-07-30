Ellen van Dijk retires after 20-year career at the top of women’s cycling

Ellen van Dijk is hanging up the cleats.

Lidl–Trek confirmed Wednesday that the 37-year-old Dutch rider is retiring after two decades in the pro peloton. A decorated all-rounder best known for her dominance in the time trial, van Dijk leaves behind a legacy as one of the most consistent and respected riders of her generation.

A long career with many big results

“After 20 years as a professional cyclist, it’s time for me to close this beautiful chapter,” van Dijk said in a statement released by Lidl–Trek. “It’s been an incredible journey with highs and lows, but I look back with gratitude and pride.”

Van Dijk’s palmarès is as long as it is prestigious. She has three world titles in the individual time trial. She also has four team time trial world championships and multiple European titles. Her career has included wins at classics including Dwars door Vlaanderen and Ronde van Drenthe.

“I’m very proud of my whole career. Of course, of the wins, but I’m also proud of the last two years where as a family we really had to be a team to get the best out of me, and I’m proud of how my partner Benjamin managed that with Faas. It’s been super special to experience these past two years as a family and all the memories I have from that are super special and I will treasure them for sure,” she said.

Her final season was a quiet one. After giving birth to her son in 2023, van Dijk returned to racing earlier this year but said she no longer felt the same drive. “I’m still healthy and I still love the sport, but I know this is the right moment,” she said.

Lidl–Trek general manager Luca Guercilena praised van Dijk’s impact both on and off the road. “Ellen has been an anchor for this team,” he said. “Her leadership, dedication and mentorship leave a lasting mark.”

Van Dijk now turns her focus to coaching and advocacy within the sport — and, as she says, “more time with my family, and less time in the wind tunnel.”