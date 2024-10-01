Emily Batty and Adam Morka expecting first child

Great news! Emily Batty and Adam Morka will be welcoming a new addition to Canadian cycling… or maybe just a very adorable kid! After an incredible career, Batty, of Brooklin, Ont., retired in 2023, having been a big presence in women’s MTB, known for her fierce determination and a long string of achievements.

She began racing at just 11 years old and quickly made waves in the cycling community, entering the Canada Cup Series by 2001. Throughout her career, she competed for renowned teams, including Trek World Racing and Subaru-Trek, earning accolades that highlighted her talent and resilience. And now, she is onto the next chapter!

A long career on the trails

Batty’s career reached new heights in 2016 when she got a bronze medal at the world championships. That same year, she represented Canada at the Olympics, narrowly missing a medal with a fourth-place finish. “It was a bittersweet moment,” she said. “I was so close to the podium, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come.”

After retiring, she got into the broadcasting biz, using her expertise about the sport to good use. She is part of a new TV series titled Beyond the Line on Red Bull TV. It features hosts Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson, and Batty. Each episode invites top riders to discuss key moments from recent UCI Mountain Bike World Cup races.

The next step with the next gen

She and partner were thrilled to announce the news of their new addition. “Feeling incredibly blessed and excited to finally share with you that Adam Morka and I are expecting a new addition to our team in February! Life has given us more than we could have ever asked for, and now it’s giving us the greatest gift of all. Here’s to our new journey, our new chapter—the most exciting one yet. Can’t wait to meet our little champ in February!”

We look forward to reading about the little one in… 2040? Congrats to Emily and Adam, even if the little tyke joins the math club. (Probably a good choice, tbh.)