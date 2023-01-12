Eon D’Ornellas slowly recovering after horrific collision

Two-time Olympian Eon D’Ornellas continues his recovery after a brutal collision by a driver in Florida in November of 2022. At the time Louis Garneau posted about the popular Toronto bike store owner, D’Ornellas. Garneau, who rode with D’Ornellas 40 years ago, said that he, like many, were upset by the incident. “My great friend Eon D’Ornellas was hit by a car last Friday in Florida. Eon is a Bike dealer from Toronto and he is a super cyclist! He will survive. Please don’t text and drive.”

“Almost seven weeks ago I got the dreaded phone call that my father was struck by a car while out on his bike,” the caption read. “We would like to say thank you for every message, prayer and get well wishes the cycling community has sent to us. I’ve read every message to Eon and they were really appreciated. I’m happy to report that although he still has a long road of recovery ahead Eon is finally back home. He now starts the next stage of the Tour de Recovery.”