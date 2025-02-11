Eritrean pro Merhawi Kudus seriously injured after crash in France

Merhawi Kudus of Burgos-BH suffered a serious fall on Feb. 2, during the 46th edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Marseille in France.

According to a statement from his team, the Eritrean hit the ground hard on one of the descents of the course and had to abandon the race, being taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital. The initial medical tests carried out on Kudus revealed several bone fractures and a possible pneumothorax.

Following that, the rider was then transferred to the intensive care unit of another hospital in Marseille. A the hospital, there were further tests carried out on the morning of Feb. 3. “These confirmed the existence of several fractures to the ribcage, lumbar, and sacral vertebrae. As well as a pulmonary contusion with hemopneumothorax,” the statement read. Kudus remains hospitalized in Marseille, in constant contact with the team’s medical services.

Next, he will be transferred in a medical ambulance to Burgos Hospital. For now, conservative treatment will be applied, with hopes that the situation will improve and surgery can be avoided. The rider will be out of competition for a considerable period, so an estimated return time has not yet been determined.

The team clarified the reason for the delayed comment on his health. “This statement was issued several days after the accident at the express request of the rider, as he had not been able to contact his family in Eritrea in the initial days,” it concluded. “From Burgos-BH, we wish him a speedy recovery and hope he can return to competition as soon as possible. Stay strong, Merhawi.”

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Marseille La Marseillaise, a 164.2 km long-running early French pro race, was won by Valentin Ferron of Cofidis. There was one Canadian in the race, Matisse Julien, now with the Continental squad CIC – U – Nantes, who finished 127th.