Escape Velocity’s Tuesday night series returns for 2025

The World Tuesday Night Championships (WTNC), hosted by Escape Velocity Cycling Club, are back. They take place Tuesday (duh) from May 6 to Aug. 12 at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Sanctioned as a Grassroots 100-plus event, the WTNC series provides riders with the opportunity to have their results considered for a subjective upgrade request.

Race info

Races are weather-dependent, and participants are encouraged to check Escape Velocity’s Facebook page or contact organizers via email on race day for updates. You must bring a chip tag or purchase one for $5 through the event registration system.

Season pass holders are guaranteed 12 out of the 15 scheduled events. In the case of more than three rainouts, a $15 refund will be issued for each additional cancellation beyond that threshold.

All riders, including season pass holders, are required to check in between 5:30 p.m. and no later than 15 minutes before their race. Racing begins shortly after 6:00 p.m.

Categories

The event follows a self-seeding format, though organizers encourage the following group structure:

Group A: Cat 1/2 men, Cat 1/2/3 women

Group B: Cat 3 men, Cat 4/5 women

Group C: Cat 4 men

Group D: Cat 5 men

Gentlemen of Leisure: Cat 3/4/5 masters men

To register, head over to CCN.com