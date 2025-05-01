Escape Velocity’s Tuesday night series returns for 2025
Crit racing returns to UBC in MayPhoto by: Christian Hansen/Facebook
The World Tuesday Night Championships (WTNC), hosted by Escape Velocity Cycling Club, are back. They take place Tuesday (duh) from May 6 to Aug. 12 at the University of British Columbia (UBC).
Sanctioned as a Grassroots 100-plus event, the WTNC series provides riders with the opportunity to have their results considered for a subjective upgrade request.
Race info
Races are weather-dependent, and participants are encouraged to check Escape Velocity’s Facebook page or contact organizers via email on race day for updates. You must bring a chip tag or purchase one for $5 through the event registration system.
Season pass holders are guaranteed 12 out of the 15 scheduled events. In the case of more than three rainouts, a $15 refund will be issued for each additional cancellation beyond that threshold.
All riders, including season pass holders, are required to check in between 5:30 p.m. and no later than 15 minutes before their race. Racing begins shortly after 6:00 p.m.
Categories
The event follows a self-seeding format, though organizers encourage the following group structure:
Group A: Cat 1/2 men, Cat 1/2/3 women
Group B: Cat 3 men, Cat 4/5 women
Group C: Cat 4 men
Group D: Cat 5 men
Gentlemen of Leisure: Cat 3/4/5 masters men
To register, head over to CCN.com