Escapee Pelayo Sánchez conquers Giro d’Italia’s Tuscan gravel stage

For the second consecutive day the breakaway that formed in the latter half of the course prevailed at the Giro d’Italia, Pelayo Sánchez taking Thursday’s Giro d’Italia stage raced on some of the white gravel roads of Tuscany used in Strade Bianche. In the biggest win of his career, Movistar’s Sánchez beat Julian Alaphilippe in a three-man sprint. Tadej Pogačar stayed safe in pink.

The Course

Wednesday’s stage, in which a four-man breakaway that formed in the second half of the race defied the peloton and gave Cofidis its first win of the entire season via Benjamin Thomas, whet the appetite for Thursday’s action. After a flat start, Stage 6 featured 11.6 km of gravel in the final third of 177 km. The Cat. 4 Grotti climb itself is gravel and has ramps up to 14 percent. With 5 km to go the Serre di Rapulano wall, around 800 meters and reaching slopes up to 20 percent, promised to crack more riders. There was a 6 percent rise to the line.

After three more or less flat stages, the scenery changes at the #Giro for stage 6. Running from Torre del Lago Puccini to Rapolano Terme, the day will see the famous white roads make an appearance on the 180km course, promising to spice up the fight for victory. pic.twitter.com/tZJAfmmTCP — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) May 9, 2024

Before the start Israel-Premier Tech announced that Stage 5 crashers Michael Woods and Riley Pickrell both abandoned the race due to the concussion protocol. The team lost three riders in two days.

Sad news this morning with @rusty_woods unable to start @giroditalia stage 6 😢 “𝘐’𝘮 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘎𝘪𝘳𝘰 𝘥’𝘐𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘢 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘐 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘻𝘦 𝘮𝘺 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦… pic.twitter.com/fCKkfygwPk — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) May 9, 2024

Back luck clearly comes in threes: @RileyPickrell will also not start today's @giroditalia stage 😢 “𝘐’𝘮 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥, 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘎𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘛𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘯𝘰 𝘳𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰. 𝘐 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘦… pic.twitter.com/E3BLrdP3SE — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) May 9, 2024

Frenetic activity marked the first half of the route, with Alaphilippe part of a escape trio that crested the first categorized climb just ahead of the UAE-Emirates-pulled peloton. The sprinters were lagging behind. A larger move bridged over to the Alaphilippe set with 95 km to go. This mob was yanked back, but an Alaphilippe septet immediately skipped clear and this combination was allowed a longer leash.

With 68 km to go, the gap was large enough that fugitive Luke Plapp, Australian champion, was in the virtual pink jersey.

By the time the breakaway hit the first gravel section, 4.4-km Vidritta, its lead was 3:00. The grit was crunching in everyone’s teeth.

Hard on the heels of Vidritta came the Bagnaia sector with the Grotti climb. Points classification and Stage 4 victor Jonathan Milan, one of the earlier dropped sprinters, drove the field for a while before disappearing. Up front Plapp, Alaphilippe and Sánchez split the breakaway group. On the climb, a slow-motion touch of wheels delayed several of the GC favourites. By the top of Grotti, the gap was down to 1:30.

The sometimes-bickering trio’s gap rose again on the way to the final sector, a road that rose and fell. Plapp took virtual pink again. With 12 km to go, despite Ineos and UAE-Emirates’ efforts, and Alaphilippe and Sánchez almost eating it in a roundabout, the gap stayed favourable.

At the Serre di Rapulano wall Plapp attacked, drawing Sánchez and Alaphilippe’s counterattack that put him in trouble.

Plapp led under the red kite. Alaphilippe, hungry to add a Giro win to his Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana victories, pounced from the back, but Sánchez came around him and claimed the day’s flowers, shaking his head in disbelief. Plapp moved up to 15th on GC. Most of the GC men finished 29 seconds behind the winner.

Friday is the heftiest of the two time trials: 40.6 km with a 6-km Cat. 4 ascent at the very end.

2024 Giro d’Italia Stage 6

1) Pelayo Sánchez (Spain/Movistar) 4:01:08

2) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Soudal-Quick Step) s.t.

3) Lucas Plapp (Australia/Jayco-AlUla) +0:01

2024 Giro d’Italia Stage GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenian/UAE-Emirates) 23:20:52

2) Geraint Thomas (Great Britain/Ineos) +0:46

3) Dani Martinez (Colombia/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:47