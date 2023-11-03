Euro ‘cross champs rescheduled due to extreme winter

The European Cyclo-Cross Championships have undergone a rescheduling due to the ongoing repercussions of Storm Ciarán.

Storm Ciaran made its way into Western Europe on Thursday, resulting in the six deaths, and the suspension of school activities, airport operations, and train services.

Brutal and dangerous weather

In France, a truck driver was killed when a tree toppled onto him, while a second death was reported in Le Havre, as confirmed by authorities.

In other incidents, falling trees claimed the life of a woman in the Spanish capital, Madrid, and another in the southern regions of the Netherlands, as stated by local emergency services and law enforcement.

Shift race schedule

In a statement released on the Friday afternoon just before the scheduled events, the Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC) announced that the races planned for Saturday have been moved to Sunday, although the exact impact on the schedule remains uncertain. The women’s elite, u-23 men’s, and junior women’s races were originally set to take place on Saturday in Pont-Château, France. However, forecasts predicted wind gusts of up to 90km/h on Saturday, coupled with rain, the events have been postponed. The Team Relay proceeded as planned on Friday.

“Due to the extreme weather conditions forecast in Western France, the local authorities (Prefet de la Loire-Atlantique) have decreed that no events can be held tomorrow, Nov.4 All #EuroCross23 events will now be rescheduled for Sunday. A new schedule will be announced soon,” a tweet read.