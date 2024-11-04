Euro junior CX champ tearfully dedicates win to Muriel Furrer

There was an emotional scene on Sunday when Swiss rider Anja Grossmann donned her new European champion’s jersey, paying tribute to the late Muriel Furrer.

The Swiss rider secured the junior title after an intense race and final showdown against Czech competitor Barbara Bukovska and Italy’s Giorgia Pellizotti, the daughter of former pro Franco Pellizotti. The Netherlands’ Mae Cabaca also competed strongly for the European title but a fall relegated her to fourth place.

Six titles in Spain

The 2024 European cyclocross championships were held early in the season in Pontevedra, Spain, where six European titles were contested on Sunday following a quieter Saturday that featured only the Mixed Relay event. The junior women kicked off the day of competitions.

When Grossmann received her medal, she pointed two fingers to the sky in a moving tribute to Furrer, who was only 16 when she tragically died during the 2024 world road championships.

Reports from Zurich police indicate that Furrer sustained severe brain injuries and was airlifted to Zurich University Hospital, where she succumbed the following day.

Tragedy in Switzerland

The crash occurred during a downhill segment in Küsnacht, where Furrer was found unconscious off the course.

“Our hearts are broken, our sorrow indescribable. At the home world championships in Zurich, during your beloved cycling, you crossed the finish line into the heavenly realm. We are infinitely grateful for the wonderful love and joy you gave us. We entrust you to our Almighty God,” the family shared in a message posted on social media.

After winning the 2024 elite women’s road worlds for the second time, Lotte Kopecky also dedicated her win to Furrer. Kopecky expressed her disbelief and condolences to Furrer’s family. “The minute of silence at the start and the emotions of all the riders were very intense,” the Belgian said. “This is also a title for her.”

Grossman was riding for Furrer

As far as Grossman, she shared that she often thinks of her friend. “Every day, and especially today, I rode for my friend Muriel, who passed away a few weeks ago,” Grossmann said tearfully. “These have been the hardest weeks of my life.”

The Swiss rider wanted to win for Furrer, she said in the post-race interview. “It was very hard. But I managed to stay focused at the crucial moments. I was so nervous; I wanted it so badly.”

You can watch the beautiful tribute below.