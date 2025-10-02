Euro RR champs: Battle royale between Evenepoel, Pogačar, Vingegaard and more

The elite men’s race at the 2025 European championships takes place Sunday, covering 202 km from Privas to Guilherand-Granges, with more than 3,000 m of climbing across 14 categorized ascents. The route features two circuits: the first peaks at Saint-Romain-de-Lerps, a 7 km climb averaging 7.2 per cent, while the finale tackles four climbs including the short but sharp Val d’Enfer (1.6 km at 9.7 per cent). The last climb—which literally translates to “Valley of Hell”—is just six kmfrom the finish.

Another day, another win for Pogi?

Tadej Pogačar enters as the big favourite. The Slovenian is looking to add a European title to his two rainbow jerseys. But he faces an exceptionally strong field, including Remco Evenepoel, The Belgian has already impressed in the European TT champs, and will be keen to make up for his misfortune on Mount Kigali. In Rwanda, the Belgian couldn’t hold the wheel when Pogačar, del Toro and Ayuso attacked. Although he ultimately finished second after several bike changes, he was bitterly disappointed at the line.

Jonas Vingegaard is another headline contender. The Dane skipped the world championships but arrives with a powerhouse Danish squad featuring Mads Pedersen and Mattias Skjelmose, ready to control the race. It’s also a rare opportunity to see the 2025 Vuelta a España winner in a one-day race. “We have decided not to go. It doesn’t really fit into the plans,” Vingegaard told TV2 about his decision to skip Rwanda while confirming the Euros. “You have to be completely fresh to go to the Worlds this year.”

Juan Ayuso, who held Pogačar’s wheel in Rwanda before fading, could exploit any tactical gaps, while João Almeida’s role is less clear—will he support his trade teammate Pogačar or take a chance himself? This is Pogačar’s penultimate race of the year—he is set to finish off his season at Il Lombardia, hoping for another win in Italy.

Other outsiders include France’s Romain Grégoire and Valentin Paret-Peintre. Meanwhile, in the women’s race, French star Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt has opted not to race after falling ill on the way home from the worlds. On Saturday—where Sherbrooke, Que.’s Magdeleine Vallières took a historic win—PFP finished 16th.