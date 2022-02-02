Even Ava Holmgren biffs it sometimes

In Saturday’s first individual contest of the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, Canadian sisters Ava and Isabella Holmgren finished seventh and eighth in the junior women’s race.

Brit Zoe Bäckstedt took the win, taking the first rainbow jersey and gold medal race of the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., the first worlds in the U.S.A. since Louisville 2013.

The Holmgrens have had a great season, including Ava taking the junior title at the 2021 Pan American Cyclocross Championships in Garland, Texas, with her sister taking bronze.

Five junior women competed at the junior worlds, a record number for Canada, and the future looks bright for the next generation of female ‘crossers.

After Ava Holmgren finished her race, she noticed some of her Canadian teammates like Matt Leliveld, bunny hopping up the long staircase climb. “I wanted to be the first woman to do it,” Ava said. “Let’s just say I had a bit too much confidence considering I’ve never done a skill like that in my life. But it was worth a shot! And we had a good laugh.”

The junior superstar posted the hilarious video on Instagram, and it’s safe to say, with her drive and skills, it’s only a matter of time she masters it. If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again, as they say.