Evenepoel: ‘Amazing to watch the Van der Poel and Pogacar battle’

Everyone loves a comeback—especially when it’s the double Olympic champion, Remco Evenepoel. After a long recovery from a serious collision that kept him off the bike for over four months, Evenepoel is making his return to racing. On Dec. 3, he was hospitalized after being doored by a postal vehicle while out on a training ride. The Paris Olympic Games double gold winner suffered fractures in his right shoulder blade, ribs, and wrist. His start to the 2025 season was delayed until the Belgian race on Friday.

The road to recovery has been long, but he said it could have been much worse.

On the comeback

“After a few weeks of my rehabilitation, we noticed a nerve injury. It’s not okay yet and it hurts, but luckily it’s not as important as a rider. If I were a basketball player, tennis player or volleyball player, my career would be over. On Friday, my shoulder will be firmly taped to catch the blows of the cobblestones,” he told FloBikes.com. At one point, it was so difficult for him that he even contemplated hanging up the cleats.

However, thankfully he hasn’t, and he’s ready to join his peers again—and he’s been tracking their progress this season.

“It was amazing to see Van der Poel and Pogačar battling it out. It motivated me to push myself in training. I too want to compete at Milan – San Remo, the Ronde, and Roubaix one day,” he said.

Despite his admiration for the Dutchman and Slovenian, he isn’t feeling intimidated about his chances.

“Pogačar is an inspiration. But I have to be able to beat him. That’s what my team pays me for,” he said.

The 65th edition of the men’s De Brabantse Pijl – La Flèche Brabançonne goes from Beersel to Overijse. The race is a total of 162.6 km.

There are plenty of stars in the men’s race on Friday, including Biniam Girmay (Intermarché–Wanty) and Wout van Aert (Visma – Lease a Bike). They’ll be joined by strong challengers like Tom Pidcock (Q36.5), Alex Aranburu (Cofidis), Neilson Powless (EF Education–EasyPost), Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates), Corbin Strong (Israel–Premier Tech), Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates), and Tiesj Benoot (Visma – Lease a Bike).

You can watch it on FloBikes.com.

