Evenepoel family considers legal action over racist comments on social media

Remco Evenepoel’s family is considering legal action following a wave of racist comments targeting him and his wife, Oumi Rayane, on social media, according to Het Nieuwsblad. The situation escalated after controversial remarks made by sports journalist Ruben Van Gucht on the TV program ‘De Afspraak.’

In the Facebook group Remco Evenepoel “The Ket of Schepdaal”, which has over 25,000 members, tensions ran high after Evenepoel’s performance at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

“You can’t expect everything from me. I’m not a robot,” Evenepoel said afterwards, according to Sporza.“I said beforehand: it would be day by day. I have to see each time how it goes. These are long and tough races. I have to accept a good day, but also a bad day. The key now is to keep working.”

Evenpoel began racing again after a long recovery from being doored. His first race back was De Brabantse Pijl. He followed that up with a third at Amstel Gold. However on Sunday, his legs simply weren’t there.

“At the Redoute, my best legs were already gone. I wasn’t feeling good there anymore. My poor positioning? If you’re strong, you naturally move to the front,” Evenepoel said.

While many fans shared messages of support for the Belgian superstar the group was also flooded with offensive posts, including racist comments linked to Rayane’s religion and background.

A group moderator flagged one particularly racist message, prompting the family to respond.

“The legal team has been contacted. This has to stop,” Patrick Evenepoel, Remco’s father, said. His comments came even before Van Gucht added fuel to the fire with remarks about Rayane’s family on ‘De Afspraak.’

Speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, his father said: “It just doesn’t stop. And then Ruben Van Gucht takes it one step further. We don’t track it all ourselves, but people who know us send us the worst of it. Social media can be brutal. It’s not just about Oumi—it’s about our family. But surely what happens between the two of them is no one else’s business?”

He added that these kinds of statements hurt the family and are unacceptable.

“This is no longer about the athlete—it’s about our child. We can’t just ignore it anymore. The right people are looking into it now. Not only for us, but for anyone else who’s been subjected to this kind of abuse,” his father, a former pro cyclist, said.

Police have confirmed that racism, hate speech, and discrimination are punishable under Belgian law.

“An investigation can be launched,” police commissioner Koen Luppens said. “The Criminal Code and the Anti-Discrimination Code cover hate speech, incitement, libel and slander. Penalties range from fines to prison time. Victims can also pursue civil damages.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remco Evenepoel Rayane (@remco.ev)



Remco Evenepoel hits back at TV host in Instagram Story

Evenepoel has fired back strongly at Ruben Van Gucht in an Instagram Story. On the TV program De Afspraak, the Sporza journalist said Monday that he had heard a rumour that the double Olympic champion was (financially) supporting the family of his wife, Oumi Rayane. According to Evenepoel, however, this is “complete nonsense.”

When the conversation turned to Evenepoel’s faith—he recently said he draws a lot of strength from Islam—Van Gucht brought up the Moroccan in-laws of the 25-year-old cyclist. “The fact is that in recent years, he has been involving his wife’s family more and more in his victories and achievements,” said the presenter.

“I hear he’s trying to support them too. Is that necessary? Is it not necessary? That’s something he has to decide for himself. I don’t think many of his colleagues do it that way.”

Van Gucht then stressed that he had only heard the story second-hand. “That’s what I hear. So yes, people are welcome to say tomorrow that these are baseless rumours. I’m simply relaying something I picked up from within the cycling world.”

Wealthy family

Not long after, Evenepoel posted a detailed response on Instagram. “I feel obligated to respond to the absurd and disrespectful comments Ruben VG made about my private life. He claimed I support my wife’s family,” the Belgian said. “Let me be very clear: this is complete nonsense.”

Evenepoel said that his wife comes from a wealthy family.

“Her parents have built a wonderful life for their children through hard work and entrepreneurship. Oumi was my neighbour. Her parents live barely 200 metres from mine in Schepdaal. Anyone who lives there knows they live in a beautiful villa. A mansion of a house.”

‘Limited worldview’

Evenepoel emphasized that since he was seventeen, he has always been warmly welcomed by the Rayane family. “We’ve known each other since we were young—long before there was any talk of money, fame, or anything else. Her parents owe their success to no one but themselves. Certainly not to me,” the story began.

“And now you, Ruben, come and say that I support them? Let me explain something: if anyone has helped us, it’s more likely our (in-laws) who have always done everything to support us and make us stronger. I don’t know where you get your stories, Ruben. Or is it hard for you to believe that a Moroccan family could have simply worked hard and become well-off? That says more about your limited worldview than it does about reality,” he posted.

Evenepoel is currently racing at the Tour of Romandie. The first stage is a short prologue.