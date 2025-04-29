Evenepoel fastest of the Tour de Romandie GC aspirants in opening chrono

In Remco Evenepoel’s first stage race of the season, he was the fastest of the GC men in Tuesday’s brief prologue of the 78th Tour de Romandie, the WorldTour round set in the French-speaking part of Switzerland. The day’s surprise winner and first yellow jersey wearer was Ineos Brit Samuel Watson. Lone Canadian entrant Michael Leonard was 71st.

Evenepoel’s Season So Far

The double Olympic Games champion came charging out of the gate in his comeback, winning De Brabantse Pijl and coming third in Amstel Gold Race two days later. He fell back a bit with ninth in La Flèche Wallonne and then was humbled in Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The Course

Although it was longer than last year’s 2.28-km prologue, Tuesday’s was still pretty stingy at 3.44 km. It had its sketchy sections though. This year’s edition ends with a 17-km chrono in Geneva as well.

Lennart van Eetvelt was the first down the start ramp and 4:45 later he was done.

Of the all the GC favorites, Tour de France-bound João Almeida, winner of the Itzulia Basque Country, must be considered Evenepoel’s main rival. His 4:38 was useful for the future. Jay Vine was 0.3 seconds faster than the Portuguese. Aleksandr Vlasov, the 2022 Romandie champion, was only a couple of second slower than these two and Lenny Martinez was behind them all. Evenepoel was faster than Almeida, Vine, Vlasov and Martinez but the time gaps were wee. Last year’s champion Carlos Rodriguez kept in the mix with 4:48.

EF Education-Easypost’s Irishman Darren Rafferty was late to the start house and in far too big of a gear when he launched.

Having impressed with 10th in the Itzulia Basque Country’s opening time trial, Michael Leonard was the 100th to go, two after Evenepoel. The Canadian recorded 4:50.

Wednesday’s stage places its climbs in the middle of the route.

2025 Tour de Romandie Prologue

1) Samuel Watson (Great Britain/Ineos) 4:33

2) Ivo Oliveira (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

3) Iván Romeo (Spain/Movistar) +0:03

71) Michael Leonard (Canada/Ineos) +0:17