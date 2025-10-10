Evenepoel on Lombardia: ‘I wouldn’t be here if I couldn’t beat Pogačar

Remco Evenepoel will take to the line on Saturday for his last race with Soudal Quick-Step. It closes a seven-year chapter with the Belgian team before moving to Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe in 2026. The 24-year-old hopes to leave on a high note in Il Lombardia, though he knows the challenge will be…well, a smidge tough.

Evenepoel arrives in extremely strong form, coming off second-place finishes at the European and world championships on the road. (Although he wasn’t exactly pleased with them.) However, he did smoke the field at both those events with two time trial titles.

“I feel that I have been riding at a high level in recent weeks,” he said to Belgian HLN. While Tadej Pogačar looked…very good in those championships, Evenepoel says he is satisfied with his own condition: “On Sunday I will do my best to get as close to winning as possible.”

He is realistic but confident about his chances against Pogačar. “Of course it is possible to beat Pogačar tomorrow. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here,” Evenepoel said. He adds that energy management will be key. Basically, don’t burn too many matches at the start.

“It will be important not to lose too much energy in the beginning. In any case, it is a final in which you should not give up,” he said.

Evenepoel has a sense of where the UAE rider might attack. The Passo di Ganda is likely following Pogačar’s strategy in previous editions.

“We can certainly estimate where he will attack, but it will also depend on how the race develops,” Evenepoel said.

For Evenepoel, the race is also a personal milestone — a farewell to a team where he has spent his entire professional career so far. “I want to give the team one last gift. It would be fantastic to end my period here like this. The beautiful memories are many and I am very grateful for all the years here,” he said, recalling his Vuelta a España victory in 2022 as a standout moment.

As for saying goodbye, Evenepoel is keeping it simple: “I haven’t prepared a speech for my farewell yet… I will probably send a message in the group chat. We’ll see how everything goes tomorrow.”

You can catch all the action on FloBikes.com. And Canadian Cycling Magazine will have full reports. There’s a ton of racing this weekend as the season winds down—not only Il Lombardia, but the gravel worlds on Saturday and Sunday, and Paris-Tours.

