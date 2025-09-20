Evenepoel on TT worlds: ‘I have to show the best version of myself to win’

Remco Evenepoel says he will need to deliver “the best version” of himself to defend his world time trial title against Tadej Pogačar on Sunday at the UCI road world championships in Rwanda.

The Olympic champion trained on the Kigali course for the first time Friday. “Everything went well and I feel good. Everything is going as it should for a World Cup,” Evenepoel told Sporza.

The 24-year-old Belgian would join Michael Rogers and Tony Martin in winning three straight world titles in the discipline. “I think I can join that list,” he said.

The course features 680 m of climbing, altitude conditions and a cobbled ramp to the finish. Evenepoel said its profile suits him. “It’s a very fast course, and you can keep your position,” he said. “I have an advantage with that.”

But the focus is on Pogačar, whose recent time trials have ranged from dominant at the Tour de France to less convincing at the Dauphiné. “Which version will I see on Sunday? Hopefully he is as good as possible, then I also have to show the best version of myself to win,” Evenepoel said.

Asked about other contenders, he mentioned Jay Vine as a possible surprise, but insisted “the strongest wins here.”

Evenepoel sidestepped questions about Rwanda’s controversial president Paul Kagame, who could present medals on the podium. “I’m here to win the race,” he said. “If he gives me the gold and that jersey, I won’t complain.”

