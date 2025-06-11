Evenepoel says Dauphiné TT was perfect: ‘The result doesn’t lie’

Remco Evenepoel dominated the Critérium du Dauphiné time trial on Wednesday, beating Jonas Vingegaard by 21 seconds and Tadej Pogačar by 49. The win marked Soudal–QuickStep’s 1,000th all-time victory and earned Evenepoel the race lead from Iván Romeo. Michael Leonard, top Canadian, finished 23rd.

Evenepoel caught his minute man on the climb and crushed Matteo Jorgenson’s best intermediate time by 31 seconds. Vingegaard and Pogačar trailed by 11 and 30 seconds at that point. Jorgenson was bumped from the hot seat as Vingegaard and Pogačar crossed the line 20 and 48 seconds down, respectively. In the GC, Evenepoel now leads Vingegaard by 16 seconds and Pogačar by 38.

Given the short length of the TT, it was a good sign for his form, the Soudal–QuickStep rider said.

“Because it was quite a short and explosive time trial,” Evenepoel said to Sporza. “Even at the top of the climb, the gaps were already considerable. Everyone rode their own time trial, everyone had their strategy. But mine turned out to be the right one.”

The Belgian said the team’s plan for the chrono was perfect.

“We had the ideal pacing strategy. Nothing could have gone better,” he said. “Maybe I was a bit too enthusiastic over the speed bumps. But our timing was perfect, we did a really good job.”

All three GC contenders are using this race as a warm-up for their bigger goal: the Tour de France. Although the result bodes well for Evenepoel, each rider’s training plan is different—and it’s hard to say how deep a training block preceded this race. There’s still time before the French Grand Tour.

“There’s still a month to go until the Tour de France. It was a good time trial for June, but I might get beaten next month. We need to enjoy this moment and keep our feet on the ground. Things could feel very different after this weekend,” he said.

The race continues Thursday with a lumpy Stage 5. Four Category 3 and 4 climbs in the second half of the 183 km stage will decide whether a sprinter can still contest the finish.