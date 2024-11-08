Evenepoel wanted Pogačar to reveal his real wattage at Il Lombardia

World champion Tadej Pogačar had one of the greatest seasons in pro cycling history, ending with a dominant win at Il Lombardia. Even the formidable Remco Evenepoel was blown away by his power. The double Olympic champion couldn’t hold his wheel when Pogačar made his decisive attack on the Colma di Sormano.

In an interview with Het Nieuwsblad, Evenepoel shared his awe.

“He went seven kilometres from the top and already had a minute there. In the valley, he pulled away by another two minutes. Moments like that make you realize he’s the best rider in the world—and maybe ever,” the world TT champion said.

With the win, Pogačar ended the season as he started it: winning. He bookended his 2024 with Strade Bianche and Il Lombardia titles, securing 26 victories, including the Triple Crown of the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and world championship. He’s the first man to achieve this since Stephen Roche in 1987, and only one of three, along with the great Eddy Merckx.

Evenepoel noticed an Instagram post by Velon showing Pogačar’s average wattage over the last hour and a half. “That couldn’t be right, because I had the same wattage and was three minutes behind,” he said. “So I messaged him, jokingly, to know what he really pedalled. Tadej didn’t tell me, but it was a sarcastic question. We send each other polite messages every now and then. He’s not my best friend, but he’s a good colleague.”

Not even the sprinters can keep up with Tadej's 2024. The world champion secured his 25th victory of the season by winning Il Lombardia, the highest number of pro wins in a single season in the past decade.

Evenepoel knew the attack was coming. Four or five minutes before it, Pogačar’s team accelerated. “You could feel he was about to go, but by then I was already at my limit. During his attack, he quickly added a minute—that says enough,” the Belgian added.

Can the Slovenian one up himself in 2025? He hasn’t quite formalized his racing plans yet, but is set to start training after a well-deserved vacation.